Daniel English: Driver jailed for crashing into man in Carlisle

image copyright Cumbria Police image caption Daniel English drove off, leaving his victim injured in the street

A man who deliberately drove into another as part of a feud between two couples has been jailed.

Daniel English, 31, smashed his Audi A4 into Darren Read, 46, in Ullswater Road, Carlisle, causing skull fractures and other injuries.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he hit Mr Read "without braking or swerving" and "accelerating at the point of impact".

English, who admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, was sentenced to six years and 10 months.

The court was told English understood he was being blamed for hurling a brick at the car of Mr Read's partner.

A day later, the defendant's partner complained she had found a petrol bomb by the wheel of her car, and a threatening note on the windscreen.

'Extreme reaction'

English, who was owed money by the couple for cannabis, was then involved in a confrontation with the pair before driving his Audi A4 estate up the road and turned around.

"He deliberately drove into Mr Read and ran him down without braking or swerving," said prosecutor Joseph Allman, who spoke of him "accelerating at the point of impact".

He flew over the top of the car," added the prosecutor, "and landed behind it ... the force was such that the windscreen wiper came off the car and the windscreen was shattered.

In a statement to the court Mr Read said he was never out of pain and had nightmares almost every night.

Recorder Nicholas Clarke QC told English the feud "could never have justified the extreme reaction that you ultimately gave".

He said: "You did not stop to turn around to see what you had done or have any regard whatsoever for his welfare."

