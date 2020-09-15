Lee McKnight death: Sixth person charged with murder
A 17-year-old boy is the sixth person to be charged with murdering a man in Cumbria.
The body of Lee McKnight, 26, was found in the River Caldew in the Blackwell Hall area of Carlisle on 24 July.
Five people, who are all from the city and include a mother and daughter, have already been charged with Mr McKnight's murder.
The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was initially charged with assisting an offender.
He is due to appear before North and West Cumbria Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Carol Edgar, 46, and Coral Edgar, 25, both of Charles Street; Jamie Davison, 25, of Beverly Rise, and Paul Roberts, 50, of Grey Street, all in Carlisle, were the first to be charged with killing Mr McKnight.
Arron Mark Graham, 25, from Blackwell Road in Carlisle, became the fifth person to be charged his with murder.
The five are due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 12 October.