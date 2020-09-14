Baby among five rescued from sinking yacht in Allonby Bay Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright WORKINGTON RNLI image caption RNLI crew members boarded the yacht and pumped out water

Five people including a six-month-old baby were rescued when a yacht began taking on water off the Cumbrian coast.

The alarm was raised shortly before 10:30 BST about the vessel in distress in Allonby Bay, off Crosscanonby.

Workington RNLI, Maryport Inshore Rescue, a fishing boat and a windfarm service boat went to the scene.

The two women and baby were taken off the yacht which RNLI crew members boarded and pumped out water before it was towed to safety.

