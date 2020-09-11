Carlisle pub given prohibition notice for coronavirus breach Published duration 16 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Pubs and bars have to assess and manage the risk from coronavirus

A Carlisle pub has been issued with a prohibition notice for breaching coronavirus regulations.

The Cumberland Inn in Botchergate has been told to stop playing music and prevent patrons from dancing.

Carlisle City Council said businesses faced "firmer action" or prosecution if social distancing rules were not followed

"Our priority is the safety of the pubs and rules are in place to protect everyone," a spokesperson said.

If music is played in licensed premises it must not encourage dancing or require people to raise their voices to be heard, the council said.

Employers have a responsibility under health and safety law to assess and manage the risk of Covid-19 and to protect staff and customers.

The pub was being investigated for possible breaches of this law, the council said.

The legislation also applies to beer gardens and queues to get in, it said.