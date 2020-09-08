James Forrest breaks Wainwright self-supported peaks record Published duration 21 minutes ago

image copyright inov-8/Dave MacFarlane image caption James walked 328 (525km) miles and ascended a total of 36,000m (118,000ft) in 14 days and 11 hours

A man has set a new record for a self-supported continuous hike of Alfred Wainwright's 214 Lake District peaks.

Adventurer James Forrest, from Cockermouth, walked 328 (525km) miles and ascended a total of 36,000m (118,000ft) in 14 days and 11 hours.

The 37-year-old, who hiked an average of 13 hours a day, said it had been the "challenge of a lifetime".

The previous record of 25 days was set by Jack Roberts in 2017.

"I love the Lake District and - if I can somehow forget the thrashings I took from the weather gods - I hope the enduring memories of my expedition will be the times when the sun did shine and I relished the peace, beauty and escapism of Lakeland.

"I hope my journey has inspired some people to seek out the mountains and adventures in the great outdoors - they can have a massively beneficial impact on your mental health. Just make sure you pick a good weather window," he said.

image copyright inov-8/Dave MacFarlane image caption James wild camped on fells and also slept overnight in a cave, a barn and a church

The self-supported record is for hiking alone with no support crew or pre-arranged help.

He carried all his kit and camping equipment, occasionally re-supplying along the route with food and gas that he had earlier stashed in secret locations.

James said: "Hiking alone and without a support crew added an extra layer of difficulty to my expedition.

"In some ways I loved the solitude and tranquillity - and I relished the test of being entirely self-reliant. But dealing with the rather crushing mental lows by myself was incredibly difficult.

"There were a few times when I was in tears, ready to quit and throw in the towel, but I managed to pull through."

image copyright inov-8/Dave MacFarlane image caption The 214 summits featured in Alfred Wainwright's seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells

He said: "The atrocious weather transformed the journey into a rather gruelling and traumatic experience - I've never felt so utterly miserable and unhappy on a mountain before. I thought the torrential rain and strong winds would never stop.

"But I'm so happy that I found the strength and resilience to keep going and make it to the finish line - it was really emotional arriving into Keswick, cheered on by friends and family. That moment will stay with me forever."

image copyright inov-8/Dave MacFarlane

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

.