James Forrest breaks Wainwright self-supported peaks record
A man has set a new record for a self-supported continuous hike of Alfred Wainwright's 214 Lake District peaks.
Adventurer James Forrest, from Cockermouth, walked 328 (525km) miles and ascended a total of 36,000m (118,000ft) in 14 days and 11 hours.
The 37-year-old, who hiked an average of 13 hours a day, said it had been the "challenge of a lifetime".
The previous record of 25 days was set by Jack Roberts in 2017.
"I love the Lake District and - if I can somehow forget the thrashings I took from the weather gods - I hope the enduring memories of my expedition will be the times when the sun did shine and I relished the peace, beauty and escapism of Lakeland.
"I hope my journey has inspired some people to seek out the mountains and adventures in the great outdoors - they can have a massively beneficial impact on your mental health. Just make sure you pick a good weather window," he said.
The self-supported record is for hiking alone with no support crew or pre-arranged help.
He carried all his kit and camping equipment, occasionally re-supplying along the route with food and gas that he had earlier stashed in secret locations.
The fastest supported completion and overall record is held by ultra runner Paul Tierney who ran 318 miles (511 km) in six days and six hours and five minutes.
James said: "Hiking alone and without a support crew added an extra layer of difficulty to my expedition.
"In some ways I loved the solitude and tranquillity - and I relished the test of being entirely self-reliant. But dealing with the rather crushing mental lows by myself was incredibly difficult.
"There were a few times when I was in tears, ready to quit and throw in the towel, but I managed to pull through."
James followed the route Steve Birkinshaw planned in 2014, starting and finishing in Keswick.
He said: "The atrocious weather transformed the journey into a rather gruelling and traumatic experience - I've never felt so utterly miserable and unhappy on a mountain before. I thought the torrential rain and strong winds would never stop.
"But I'm so happy that I found the strength and resilience to keep going and make it to the finish line - it was really emotional arriving into Keswick, cheered on by friends and family. That moment will stay with me forever."
