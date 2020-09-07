Image caption John Cingelis was found dead in a house in Carlisle

Two people have denied murdering a man who died of stab wounds.

John Cingelis, 37, died at a house in Brantwood Avenue, Carlisle, on 12 April. A second man also suffered stab wounds, police said.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, Blair Dixon, 25, of Welsh Road, and Alfonso Bitton, 25, of Eldon Drive, both in Carlisle, pleaded not guilty to murder and wounding.

Both men were remanded in custody and will stand trial on 9 November.

The second man Barry Cartwright, was taken to Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary where he underwent treatment for stab wounds before being discharged, the court heard.