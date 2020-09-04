Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Alastair McCallum admitted wounding with intent and was jailed for five years

A man who slashed a former friend across the face because he wrongly thought he had burgled his home has been jailed.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that Alastair McCallum was "frustrated" at police "inaction" when Jolee Hayman stopped to chat in Kendal on 26 May.

McCallum accused Mr Hayman of burglary then slashed his cheek.

The 30-year-old of Lowther Street, admitted wounding with intent and was jailed for five years.

He also admitted possessing a knife in a public place.

The hearing heard how Mr Hayman was cycling in Highgate in the town when he spotted McCallum, who he had known for several months, and stopped to chat.

'Take the bike'

McCallum accused his victim of ransacking his home before taking a knife from his pocket and slashing him on his left cheek.

The court heard that after being attacked Mr Hayman, who needed stitches in the wound, threw his bike at McCallum and said: "Take the bike. You're going to jail, pal."

Richard Vardon, defending, said McCallum had been frustrated about apparent police "inaction" following the burglary, and had armed himself with a blade as a result of the break-in.

Jailing McCallum, Recorder Mark Ainsworth said: "You took matters into your own hands.

"Plainly this offence is so serious that only a period of immediate imprisonment can be justified."