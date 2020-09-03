Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Greg Cameron's family said his "love of life was infectious"

A cyclist who died after a crash has continued to help others by donating his organs, his family has said.

Greg Cameron, 51, died in hospital following a collision in Brampton, Cumbria, on 27 August.

His family said he devoted much of his free time to helping others and it was "entirely fitting" for the life he led to help transform and save lives.

The collision occurred at the junction between Main Street and Front Street at about 10:15 BST with a Nissan Almera.

The driver of the car was unhurt.

In a statement, Mr Cameron's family described him as an "incredible and loving son, husband, dad, brother, and Grancha."

"He was caring, compassionate, and above all else, selfless," they added.

"His positive outlook and love of life was infectious, and he was happiest when outdoors exploring and having adventures with his family.

"Greg has continued to help others even in death by becoming an organ donor.

"This is one of many legacies he has left behind, and one which is entirely fitting for the life he led."

Mr Cameron's family also wanted to thank those who helped him during his final days.

Cumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.