Image caption Dowdall was jailed a year after being handed a suspended sentence for two previous assaults

A man spared prison for attacking two colleagues in a kitchen has been jailed for assaulting a police officer and a train conductor.‬

Peter Thomas Dowdall, 38, had received a suspended sentence after admitting two actual bodily harm charges in 2019.

But in January he struck the emergency worker in Wokington and three days after pleading guilty to that in February, he hit a train conductor.

Dowdall, of Monkhouse Road, Salterbeck, was jailed for eight months.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the previous incident happened in February 2019 when he assaulted two sous-chefs at Armathwaite Hall, near Keswick, where he worked as a head pastry chef.

He had hurled a mixing bowl at one employee and struck him several times with a compressor device before cutting the face of a second man - just an inch from his eye - as he swung a knife during a struggle.

'Drink haunting you'

The recent attacks happened while Dowdall was drunk.

He struck the PC to the side of the head as two officers tried to arrest him, while investigating a previous incident in Wokington.

After he admitted in court to assaulting the emergency worker, he went on to hit a train conductor to the face in an unprovoked assault, on a Northern Rail service travelling to Liverpool Lime Street.‬

‪Judge, Recorder Mark Ainsworth, said it would be "wholly inappropriate" to suspend the eight-month sentence he was imposing for the latest crimes.‬

‪"It is clear that problems with drink have been haunting you, really, for a number of years," he said.

"The problem is that the people you assaulted in January and February of this year are people who are working for the public good.‬

‪"There is an obligation, at times, for the courts to step in and protect such public workers when they are treated in this way."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.