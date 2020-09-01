Image caption The judge at Carlisle Crown Court praised the shop assistant's determination in the face of "appalling threats"

A would-be robber who was thwarted by a "brave" shop assistant has been jailed.

Mark Clark ordered the worker at the Premier shop in Whitehaven, Cumbria, to hand over cash, but she said "you're getting nowt", and continued to refuse even when he claimed he had a knife.

He left empty-handed but was arrested at his George Street home and admitted attempted robbery during an earlier hearing at Carlisle Crown Court.

The 49-year-old has now been sentenced to 44 months in prison.

The court heard Clark had 148 offences on a criminal record dating back to 1984 and had only just been released from a previous prison sentence when he targeted the convenience store in July.

He had pulled his jumper up to cover his face and said to the lone employee: "I have come for your money. Open the till."

She refused and he then "fiddled behind his back" to indicate he had a blade and warned: "Open the till now or you will get the knife."

The woman returned to work at the Woodhouse Road shop the next day but suffered after-effects from the crime, the court was told.

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said: "She describes being plagued by hooded figures since that day in terms of that being the first image that comes into her mind when she tries to sleep."

Passing sentence, Judge Nicholas Barker praised her bravery.

He said to Clark: "She met your appalling threats with nothing but commendable strength and determination."