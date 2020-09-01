Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Shelly Clark died in hospital on 16 July

A judge has formally closed a murder case after the accused died in prison.

Trevor Green, 44, from Cleator Moor, had been charged with the murder of his partner Shelly Clark, 43, who died in hospital on 16 July.

Days later he was found dead in prison, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Inquests for the pair are yet to be held.

Judge Nicholas Barker said it was the end of a "very sad and tragic case", adding "Mr Green, on my understanding, has taken his own life".

Miss Clark, a caretaker, died at West Cumberland Hospital the day after police were called to a home on Clayton Avenue in Cleator Moor.

Mr Green, formerly of Mill Hill, was arrested and charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody after a court hearing in which a provisional trial date was listed.

The Prison Service confirmed he died while in custody at HMP Durham on 21 July.

Image copyright Google Image caption Trevor Green died while in custody at HMP Durham

Closing the case file, Judge Barker said: "That concludes this very sad and tragic case for all concerned.

"Mr Green, on my understanding, has taken his own life.

"The matter now comes to a final conclusion."

An inquest into the death of Miss Clark - described by her family as a "loving mother, daughter, sister, aunty, niece, cousin, and friend to many" - has been formally opened by Cumbria's assistant coroner and is due to conclude in December.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.