Image copyright Google Image caption The bike and car collided at the junction of Main Street and Front Street in Brampton

A cyclist has died in a crash with a car.

Greg Cameron, 51, from Brampton, was in collision with a grey Nissan Almera at the junction between Main Street and Front Street in the town.

Cumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 10:15 BST on 27 August.

Officers are especially keen to speak to a pedestrian who saw the crash but left towards Front Street before leaving her details.

