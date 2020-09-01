Cyclist killed in crash with car in Brampton
A cyclist has died in a crash with a car.
Greg Cameron, 51, from Brampton, was in collision with a grey Nissan Almera at the junction between Main Street and Front Street in the town.
Cumbria Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 10:15 BST on 27 August.
Officers are especially keen to speak to a pedestrian who saw the crash but left towards Front Street before leaving her details.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.