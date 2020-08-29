Lake District visitors urged to 'enjoy not destroy'
People visiting the Lake District over the August Bank Holiday weekend have been urged to act responsibly and "not destroy what they have come to enjoy".
The call by the Lake District National Park Authority comes after a number of incidents of people camping illegally or leaving littering.
The park authority said that while the area was big enough to host numerous visitors, people must be considerate.
In a tweet it urged people to follow the countryside code.
Chief executive of the park authority Richard Leafe said: "It very understandable that people will want to come after lockdown and visit the great outdoors but if they do we really want them to [act] responsibly."
