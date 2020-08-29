Image caption The Lake District is a popular bank holiday destination

People visiting the Lake District over the August Bank Holiday weekend have been urged to act responsibly and "not destroy what they have come to enjoy".

The call by the Lake District National Park Authority comes after a number of incidents of people camping illegally or leaving littering.

The park authority said that while the area was big enough to host numerous visitors, people must be considerate.

In a tweet it urged people to follow the countryside code.

Chief executive of the park authority Richard Leafe said: "It very understandable that people will want to come after lockdown and visit the great outdoors but if they do we really want them to [act] responsibly."

Image copyright Friends of the Lake District Image caption Camping equipment and discarded food and drink were found during a recent litter pick

Image copyright Lake District National Park Authority Image caption Rangers and volunteers were given a briefing ahead of what is expected to be a busy few days

