Image copyright Family photo Image caption The dog tag is going to "have a turn" in each family member's home

An Australian airman's military name tag, lost in the Lake District during World War Two, has been returned to his family thanks to a teenager.

Max Hazlehurst, 13, spotted the tag while walking on Black Combe in July.

It belonged to Warrant Officer William Ernest Wills, and following an appeal on social media an Australian historian traced his family to Perth.

Mr Wills died aged 43 but his daughters have said they would like to meet the finder and thank him personally.

Image caption Max Hazlehurst had been looking for bugs when he spotted the chain

The identification tag is believed to have been dropped while Mr Wills, who was training at RAF Millom during the war, was on a march or recreational hike.

It has been posted to his daughters, Sharon Whiteford, Lauri Lawton and Jan Adams.

Ms Whiteford said it was "wonderful" to receive it.

"We were a bit surprised, it was a bit smaller than we imagined. but quite heavy", she said.

"It's going around the family at the moment, going to have a turn at being in everybody's home."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The former airman worked in the mining industry after World War Two and died aged 43

She said they would like to meet Max and his family.

"We could maybe get together one day, they could come to Australia.

"Or us girls have been to the UK, and we'd be more than happy to come back."