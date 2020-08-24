Image copyright LDNPA Image caption Campaigners want off-road vehicles banned from routes such as Tilberthwaite track

The Lake District National Park Authority (LDPNA) has won a legal battle over off-road vehicle driving.

Rather than an outright ban, it wanted off-road enthusiasts and local people to monitor the use of unsurfaced trails in areas such as Tilberthwaite.

But campaigners calling for a ban mounted a legal challenge over its decision not to consider using the law to restrict it completely.

The High Court has now dismissed their application for a judicial review.

The Green Lanes Environmental Action Movement (Gleam) believes the use of off-road vehicles damages the environment and causes problems for walkers.

'Natural beauty'

It wanted the LDNPA to use its legal powers to ban motorcycling and 4X4 driving on two tracks in the Langdale area which, although unsurfaced, retained the classification as byways open to all traffic.

The legal challenge related to the decision not to carry out a public consultation.

Following the ruling, the LDNPA said it would press ahead with plans to form a management group composed of "various interested parties", which would "steer and monitor a fully collaborative approach to the establishment and proving of a long-term sustainable management regime" for the two routes.

A spokesperson for Gleam said: "We are of course disappointed in the judgment, but it does not change the fundamental issue, which is that off-roading in Little Langdale is damaging the natural beauty of this part of the national park."

