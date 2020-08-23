Barrow man arrested in racial abuse investigation
A man has been arrested following an alleged racially aggravated hate crime in Barrow.
It is believed a man approached a group of people outside a hotel and subjected them to racial abuse, Cumbria Police said.
The incident happened in Market Street at around 20:30 BST on Saturday.
A 66-year-old man from Barrow has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
He remains in police custody.
Police said they were aware of a video circulating on social media around the incident.