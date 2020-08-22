Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carlisle Cathedral transformed by space lights show

Carlisle's successful City of Lights festival looks set to return for a second year but as an outdoor event due to coronavirus restrictions.

The inaugural project in February gave the local economy a £166,000 boost over three days.

Plans are being developed for 2021's celebration following the success, which will have a reduced attendance due to social distancing.

It will focus on exhibitions at Carlisle Cathedral and Carlisle Castle.

Another idea is to hold it at two different areas within the castle.

Pandemic cancels events

Carlisle City Council's economic growth scrutiny panel was told the first event generated £6 for every £1 the council had spent on it.

It saw Carlisle Cathedral transformed by a light and sound show, inspired by the 1969 moon landing.

Paul Walker, who is working on the project, said: "It changed perceptions of the city and people described it as modern and exciting, saying it gave them a sense of pride, which is exactly what we should be doing.

"Looking ahead we are making plans for City of Lights 2021 with some obvious changes; it will be an outdoor event."

The event is expected to be held from 11 to 13 February.

Attendance is likely to be reduced from 250 to 180 to allow for social distancing and ensure visitors feel comfortable. Visitors will also be encouraged to wear face coverings.

The council has already cancelled its fire show and Christmas lights switch-on, due to concerns that social distancing would be "impossible", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.