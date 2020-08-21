Image caption The 38-year-old woman was found in Botchergate on Thursday afternoon by emergency crews

A woman has suffered serious head injuries in an attack in Carlisle.

The 38-year-old was found at an address in Botchergate in the city on Thursday afternoon by emergency crews.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being questioned by detectives.

Those being held are two men aged 44 and 36 and a 36-year-old woman, from Carlisle. Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened are being asked to contact Cumbria Police.

