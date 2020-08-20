A woman has been charged with multiple fraud offences.

Zholia Alemi, 57, formerly of High Harrington in Workington, Cumbria, faces eight counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of obtaining a pecuniary advantage.

She has also been charged with two counts of making a false instrument with intent it be accepted as genuine, Cumbria Police said.

She is due to appear at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on 22 September.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.