Image caption The body is believed to have been released from Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary

A family held a funeral for the wrong man after another person's body was released, reports have said.

Mourners reportedly attended a burial service at a Carlisle cemetery last month before the mistake came to light.

According to the News and Star newspaper, which first reported the case, the remains had to be exhumed.

Bosses at the Cumberland Infirmary, Carlisle, where the mix-up is believed to have happened, have launched an investigation.

Funeral directors George Hudson and Son told the newspaper: "Clearly something terrible has gone wrong."

'Difficult time'

A spokesman said: "We didn't realise we had another person's body. We feel for the families

"Our family have been funeral directors for more than 150 years and nothing like this has happened before."

When approached by the BBC he said they would not be commenting further.

A North Cumbria Integrated Care Foundation NHS Trust spokeswoman said: "We are supporting the funeral directors to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families at what is already a difficult time.

"We are undertaking an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and will share the findings with the families once this is complete."