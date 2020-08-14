Image copyright PA Media/Gornell family Image caption L/Cpl Ambrose wrote the letter in 1942 before he was captured

The daughter of a World War Two soldier has shared online her father's final letter to her mother.

L/Cpl James Ambrose, 29, died a prisoner of war in Rangoon Jail, Burma after being captured by Japanese forces on 8 November 1943.

Before being captured he wrote to his 19-month-old daughter Valerie Gornell saying she was "worth fighting for."

Her mother only showed her the letter 60 year's later. Mrs Gornell, now 79, has shared it on a memorial site.

The letter was sent in a birthday card

L/Cpl Ambrose served in the Liverpool King's Regiment and had been operating behind enemy lines as part of a Commonwealth force known as the Chindits.

In the letter, sent with a birthday card, he wrote: "To my daughter, one of the two things worth fighting for.

"How nice it will be when we get to know each other properly.

"But cheer up my dear, the day is not far off when your mummy will say: 'Daddy is coming home today'.

"Till then my dear, may God watch over you and your mother."

Mrs Gornell said she wanted to share the letter before the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, the day Japan surrendered to Allied forces on 15 August 1945.

L/Cpl Ambrose was 29 when he died in a prisoner of war camp

It has been posted on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's online Wall of Remembrance.

Mrs Gornell said her mother Lucy Ambrose showed her the letter just before she died at the age of 85.

"It wasn't until after the war was over that my mother was informed of his death", she said.

"She was so distraught and never remarried. I learnt from an early age never to mention the war.

"And then suddenly, almost 60 years later, mum handed me a box in which she'd kept a birthday card my father had sent from India."