Lee McKnight's body was found in the River Caldew

Two more people have been charged as part of a murder investigation into the death of a man in Cumbria.

The body of Lee McKnight, 26, was found in the River Caldew in the Blackwell Hall area of Carlisle on 24 July.

A 17-year-old from Carlisle has been charged with assisting an offender and a man, 25, also from Carlisle, has been charged with threats to kill, unrelated to the murder, Cumbria Police said.

Both are due to appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court later.

Four other people, including a mother and daughter, have been charged with Mr McKnight's murder.

Carol Edgar, 46, and Coral Edgar, 25, both of Charles Street; Jamie Davison, 25, of Beverly Rise, and Paul Roberts, 50, of Grey Street, all Carlisle, are all due to attend Carlisle Crown Court on 7 September.