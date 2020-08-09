Image copyright Friends of the Lake District Image caption Covid-19 guidance has been issued on how to take part in the event safely this year (picture from pre-Covid)

Volunteers are being sought to take part in a Lake District litter pick after a rise in rubbish following the easing of lockdown.

Concerns were raised after some visitors "trashed" the countryside by leaving behind piles of litter.

Charity Friends of the Lake District is urging the community to take part in the Great Cumbrian Litter Pick to tackle the issue.

Covid-19 guidance has been issued on how to take part in the event safely.

During lockdown hundreds of people were found illegally camping, while damage was caused to trees and litter was left discarded.

Many locals started their own clean-ups in a bid to help restore the area.

It is hoped the planned two-day event will make a "massive impact" in keeping the landscape clean, safe and tidy and "educate" people on how to act responsibly in the countryside.

Friends of the Lake District engagement officer Ruth Kirk said: "As the countryside has opened up, many people have been benefitting from the positive effects of our spectacular Cumbrian landscapes on their mental and physical health. And that's great.

"Sadly, as we are all too aware, a minority of people have been what can only be described as 'trashing' our much-loved environment. The aftermath pictures have been truly shocking and we are bewildered as to the reasons why people would do this."

The event, which takes place on 15 and 16 August, was due to happen in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

