Image copyright Keswick Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Rescuers said the group abandoned their mountain bikes before going to ground until first light

A family group of six who went biking in the Lake District in poor weather conditions against safety advice sparked a rescue after becoming lost.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday when the party failed to show at a pub.

Rescuers said it was like looking for "a needle in a haystack" as no route was given and attempts to reach all mobile phones failed.

The group, including some as young as 16 years old, spent the night outdoors before turning up on Wednesday morning.

Rescuers said they had apparently been told by the bike shop owner that the weather conditions and terrain were unsuitable for the trip.

The group also had inappropriate clothing and took minimal provisions.

'Grossly ill-equipped'

About 30 volunteers from four mountain rescue teams were involved in the search operation, after a call was received at 2100 BST.

The search was stood down at 01:30 BST and restarted at 07:00 BST. The group turned up at 08:30 BST.

The party is believed to have hired mountain bikes in Windermere with the intention of riding to Wasdale Head, but became lost at Esk Hause mountain pass.

They had abandoned their bikes before going to ground until first light.

Chris Higgins, team leader with Keswick Mountain Rescue, said it could have been a lot worse.

"They were grossly ill-equipped for spending a long time out in the weather like it was," he said.

"Our advice is that people don't bite off more than they can chew."

Mr Higgins said his team had attended 10 call-outs in the last week, four of which were avoidable.

He added: "The rescue teams are phenomenally busy with the number of visitors to the Lake District rising considerably as people are not going abroad and staying in the UK."

"We want people to enjoy the Lake District but also do your utmost to help yourself."

