Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee McKnight's body was found in the River Caldew

Two more people have been arrested over the suspected murder of a man in Carlisle.

The body of Lee McKnight, 26, was found in the River Caldew in the Blackwell Hall area of the city on 24 July.

Cumbria Police said officers executed a warrant at two addresses in the city and arrested two men aged 25 and 17, both on suspicion of murder.

Four other people, including a mother and daughter, have been charged with Mr McKnight's murder.

Carol Diane Edgar, 46, Coral Edgar, 25, both of Charles Street; Jamie Davison, 25 and of Beverly Rise; and Paul Roberts, 50 and of Grey Street, all Carlisle, are all due to attend a plea hearing at Carlisle Crown Court on 7 September.