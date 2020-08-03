Image copyright Theatre By The Lake Image caption The theatre has raised nearly £90,000 towards supporting its reopening

A theatre in the Lake District has confirmed 38 staff will be made redundant as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Theatre by the Lake, in Keswick, says the jobs will go following a two-month consultation process.

The theatre says furlough scheme changes and social distancing stopping it from operating as usual meant "difficult decisions" were necessary.

It has raised nearly £90,000 towards supporting its reopening.

The theatre, which opened in 1999, says a team of 12 people will now plan for 2021, when it expects to permanently reopen.

It added it hoped to increase staffing then.

In a statement, artistic director Liz Stevenson and executive director James Cobbold said: "We deeply regret every job loss, but these actions are necessary to ensure Theatre By The Lake successfully reopens in 2021 and continues to serve its community and audiences.

"This has been a very difficult process for everyone involved but a reality of the situation that many theatres currently face."

The theatre says it will find new ways to entertain its audiences and support local communities, ahead of its reopening.

As well as receiving a grant from Arts Council England's Emergency Response Fund, it will also submit an application to receive funding from the government's £1.57bn package of support to the arts, culture and heritage sector, announced in July.