Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee McKnight's body was found in the River Caldew

Four people have been charged with the murder of a man found dead in a river in Cumbria.

The body of Lee McKnight was recovered from the River Caldew, in the Cummersdale area of Carlisle, at 05:30 BST on Friday.

Cumbria Police said the 26-year-old had suffered a "violent assault".

Two men and two women, aged between 25 and 50 and all from Carlisle, will appear before magistrates in the city later charged with his murder.

A 40-year-old woman from Carlisle will also appear, charged with assisting an offender and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Another woman, aged 47, arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released while enquiries continue.