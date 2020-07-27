Image copyright Wasdale MRT Image caption The operation took five hours, with rescuers carrying Daisy on a stretcher

The owner of a 8st 9lb (55kg) St Bernard has praised mountain rescuers for carrying her exhausted dog for five hours down England's highest mountain.

Members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) took two hours to come to Daisy's aid on Scafell Pike on Friday.

Owner Su Hall said the 16-strong team was "fantastic" for helping Daisy, who was too tired to walk.

After several hours the team got to the bottom of the hill just before the weather took a turn for the worse.

Image caption Daisy is back at home in Lincolnshire with her owners Su and Jason Hall after her Lake District adventure

St Bernards traditionally carry out mercy missions - they were originally bred to rescue people in the Italian and Swiss Alps.

Mrs Hall, who is back home in Lincolnshire after the family's trip to the Lake District, said: "She was doing what she is doing now. Lying down, but very calm about it wanting a nap.

"Time was getting on though and thinking that the weather could change we thought it best to call the rescue service."

Friday's operation, which involved 16 members of the MRT, took five hours as rescuers carried Daisy on a stretcher over obstacles including a waterfall.

Image copyright The Hall family Image caption The Hall family and Daisy took a selfie on the top of the mountain just before they realised they needed help

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Daisy has made a full recovery back home

Richard Warren, who has been volunteering for 36 years, said: "The team rescues canine casualties around a dozen times every year but this was the first time a St Bernard breed has been rescued by the team.

"Daisy is a four-year-old female but still a massive dog, 55kgs (8st 9lb). She was exhausted, but a fantastic dog.

"Some might ask: 'why rescue a dog?' but our mission is to save life and alleviate distress. You can't leave a dog on a mountain."

Mrs Hall added: "It was a beautiful rescue. Daisy looked so comfortable - the team was fantastic and so empathetic. There aren't enough words to thank them."

Image copyright Wasdale MRT Image caption Obstacles that had to be negotiated included a waterfall

Image copyright Wasdale MRT Image caption The rescue involved 16 team members and took five hours

