Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lee McKnight's body was found in the River Caldew

A man whose body was found in a river had been violently assaulted, police have said.

Lee McKnight, 26, was found in the River Caldew in the Blackwell Hall area near Cummersdale, Carlisle, at about 05:30 BST on Friday.

Detectives are "urgently seeking" a black Nissan Navara pick-up with the registration DV15 TZD.

A 50-year-old man has become the sixth person to be arrested on suspicion of murder.

'Critical evidence'

A 25-year-old man and four women, aged 25, 40, 46 and 47, have already been arrested. All are from the Carlisle area.

Cumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Andy Slattery described the Nissan as a "critical piece of evidence".

"Lee had been the victim of a violent assault. That vehicle was sighted in the early hours close to the scene," he said.

"We still want the public's help in locating it and any sightings of that vehicle on the 23 and 24 of July will be of great value to us."

It was last seen on Carlisle's Warwick Road in the early hours of Friday.

Investigators have also appealed for people to come forward with details of Mr McKnight's movements in the Fusehill Street area.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.