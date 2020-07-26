Image copyright Wasdale MRT Image caption The operation took five hours, with rescuers carrying Daisy on a stretcher

A St Bernard has been rescued after collapsing while walking down England's highest mountain.

Members of the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) went to four-year-old Daisy's aid on Scafell Pike.

A team spokesman said Daisy had been showing signs of pain in her legs and was refusing to move.

St Bernards are traditionally on the other side of such mercy missions - they were originally bred in the Swiss Alps as mountain rescue dogs.

Friday's operation, which involved 16 members of the MRT, took five hours as rescuers carried Daisy on a stretcher over obstacles including a waterfall.

Image copyright Wasdale MRT Image caption Daisy was taken down the mountain to Wasdale

The spokesman said: "The team rescues canine casualties around a dozen times every year but this was the first time a St Bernard breed has been rescued by the team.

"Daisy was a four-year-old female but still a massive dog.

Image copyright Wasdale MRT Image caption Obstacles that had to be negotiated included a waterfall

"Daisy was in fact a rescue dog and extremely placid and compliant, which was a bonus for the stretcher-carry off the mountain.

"It was important to get Daisy off the mountain quickly as the weather was due to deteriorate later that evening."

No details have been released about Daisy's owner.

Image copyright Wasdale MRT Image caption The rescue involved 16 team members and took five hours

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.