Image copyright Google Image caption They body was found in the River Caldew in the Blackwell area of Carlisle

The death of a man whose body was found in a river is being treated as suspicious by police.

Cumbria Police said they were contacted at about 05:30 BST on Friday about the body in the River Caldew in the Blackwell area of Carlisle.

A force spokeswoman said: "The death is unexplained and is currently being treated as suspicious by detectives."

Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact detectives.

Det Supt David Stalker said: "We would like to hear from anyone who seen any suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning.

"We would also like to speak to any nearby residents who may have CCTV, dashcam or any other means of footage which could help our enquiries."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.