Image caption Max Hazlehurst had been looking for bugs when he spotted the chain

The family of an Australian airman whose World War Two dog tag was found by a teenager in the Lake District say they will "cherish" the item.

The metal tag belonged to Warrant Officer William Ernest Wills of the Royal Australian Air Force, who trained at RAF Millom during the war.

It was found under a rock by Max Hazlehurst, 13, during a family walk.

A historian in Australia saw a BBC Radio Cumbria Facebook post and contacted Mr Wills' family.

It is thought he may have dropped the identification tag while on a training march or recreational hike up the Black Combe mountain.

Mr Wills died aged 43 while working in the mining industry near Alice Springs in his home country.

Image copyright Catriona Hazlehurst Image caption Max posted pictures of the tag on social media as he appealed for information

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Responses soon linked the item to Australian airman William Ernest Wills

Sharon Whiteford, one of Mr Wills' three daughters, said: "It's been quite a big day. We're only just starting to calm down now.

"My daughter rang me late last night. She'd been contacted by someone from the Western Australian Museum [in Perth] who saw the post and did some research - taking only nine minutes to track down the family history.

"It's heartwarming getting the dog tag back. Lauri and I are the youngest two siblings, so had the least amount of time with our dad. Anything that gets us into contact with him we cherish.

"We've actually spoken to Max. We had a lovely chat and he explained how he'd been out wandering and found it. He's a special young man. We've got nothing but praise for Max."

Image copyright Sharon Whiteford Image caption Mr Wills' daughters - Jan Adams, Sharon Whiteford and Lauri Lawton - are thrilled by the discovery

Max, from Askam, had been looking for bugs on Black Combe and initially thought he had spotted a dog collar.

After a FaceTime chat with the Wills family, he said: "They were pretty happy to see it. It has sentimental value to them.

"We're hoping to send it off to them today."