Fears that hospitals could run out of certain types of face masks led to some staff using ones without individual fittings, a report has found.

North Cumbria NHS Trust began a serious incident investigation after it emerged masks were worn without the proper procedure to ensure a correct fit.

It found the decision was "made with the best intentions", but concerns should have been spotted earlier.

Proper "fit" testing is now in place, and the trust has again apologised.

The face-coverings, known as respirators, were worn by more than 100 theatre staff at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary and West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven during a period of about five weeks.

Checks were carried out on masks by the wearers, but these were not the formal, "fit tests" they should have been.

'Distress and anxiety'

The trust has now carried out an internal "serious untoward incident" process, which found the decision was made because it was "extremely concerned" it would run out of the respirators due to difficulties in the national supply chain.

While this was made "with the best of intentions external guidance should have been considered further ... and incidents raised by staff should have alerted the organisation to concerns earlier".

There was "no evidence of physical harm to staff", however the issue did cause "distress and anxiety".

The trust said it was focusing on learning from the investigation and had put in place processes to ensure appropriate testing, which would be reviewed regularly.

It added that the report would be shared with regulators, unions and the Health and Safety Executive.