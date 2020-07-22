Image copyright Google Image caption Most inmates at HMP Durham are on remand or subject to recall

A man charged with murdering his partner has died in prison hours after his first crown court appearance.

Trevor Green was accused of killing Shelly Clark, 43, who was found in a critical condition at a property in Cleator Moor, Cumbria, on 15 July.

The 44-year-old entered no plea when he appeared at Preston Crown Court via videolink from HMP Durham on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed he later died, but no further details have been released.

The Prison Service said in a statement: "HMP Durham prisoner Trevor Green died on 21 July.

"As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."