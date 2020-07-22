Image copyright Google Image caption Anyone who visited the Thin White Duke on 17 or 18 July is being advised to get tested for coronavirus

People who visited a Carlisle bar that has confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been urged to get tested.

Cumbria County Council said anyone who visited The Thin White Duke on 17 or 18 July should have a test for the virus.

It's the fourth establishment in the city to be identified as having been visited by people who have the virus.

Anyone who went to The Turf, Lloyds Bar or The Museum between 9 and 13 July is also advised to have the test, even if they don't have symptoms.

Colin Cox, Cumbria's director of public health, said: "This was always the risk as lockdown restrictions eased.

"People need to think very carefully about how they are behaving when they go to the pub and make sure they keep that physical distancing."

According to latest figures, the Carlisle local authority area had 25 new cases in the week ending on 17 July, putting it in the top 20 areas of England for new cases.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.