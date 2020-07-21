Image copyright Google Image caption The Museum, the Turf and Lloyds Bar have been linked to six cases

Carlisle drinkers have been urged to get tested for Covid-19 after three pubs were linked to six positive cases.

It comes after contact tracers established a link between the cases and visits to The Turf, Lloyds Bar, The Museum, and a local house party.

Anyone who attended any of these between 9 and 13 July should get tested "as a precaution" even if they have no symptoms, public health bosses advised.

People are also being reminded to follow social distancing guidelines.

Collecting details 'sketchy'

Colin Cox, Cumbria's director of public health, said: "This was always the risk as lockdown restrictions eased.

"People may think that six positive cases is not many, but once you start to map out who those six have been in contact with, then the number of potential contacts rapidly increases.

"People need to think very carefully about how they are behaving when they go to the pub and make sure they keep that physical distancing.

"I think it's also a marker for pubs as well to think about the way in which they can support this, by collecting contact details which have been sketchy in this case."