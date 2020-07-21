Image copyright Google Image caption Colin Donald Berry was jailed for a year at Carlisle Crown Court

A family have secured their house "like Fort Knox" after a burglar tried to smash his way in during a crime spree, a court was told.

Colin Berry was fought off by the householder after smashing a glass door panel, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

Berry, 28, had already stolen and crashed a pizza delivery car before trying to raid the home with two adults and a seven-year-old girl inside.

He was jailed for a year after admitting two burglary charges.

'Nervous wreck'

Berry appeared to be "off his head" when he tried to get into the house in Lamplugh on the evening of 31 January, the court heard.

He used a brick to smash the door and was demanding the family hand over their car keys as he tried to climb into the home.

The homeowner used a vehicle parcel shelf to fend off Berry, the court heard.

The family was left "shocked and frantic", prosecutors said.

The man's partner later spoke of being a "nervous wreck" and ramping up security to make the property "like Fort Knox", the court heard.

'Devastating effect'

Berry then burgled a commercial premises in Rowrah and made a failed bid to remove goods before stealing an Iveco truck from the site.

In a letter to his victims, Berry wrote: "I want them to know I am really sorry."

Recorder Eric Lamb said the house burglary had a "devastating" effect on the occupants and had "left the whole family feeling unsafe."

Berry, of Shore Road in Salterbeck, Workington, also admitted aggravated taking of the two vehicles, driving whilst disqualified and no insurance, and received a 12 month driving ban.

