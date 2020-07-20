Image copyright FFP Media Image caption Passengers will be spaced apart rather than in "tightly packed" airline-style seating, the firm says

Organisers behind a new rail service on the Carlisle-to-Settle line say they hope it will "kick-start" tourism as coronavirus lockdown measures ease.

Three return trips will run daily between Appleby and Skipton - except on Sundays - until 12 September.

The first service left earlier and trains will consist of former first class InterCity coaches.

Appleby mayor Gareth Hayes said businesses in the town were ready to welcome visitors.

Adrian Quine, of Rail Charter Services which is running the venture, said: "The whole purpose is to give the tourism industry a kick-start.

"Traditionally, this would have been difficult to set up [because of the railway franchise system]. I think we've managed to get it through because it's classed as helping the industry.

"The Carlisle to Settle line has huge peaks and troughs. Demand exceeds supply in the summer so we thought we could provide these additional relief trains with dedicated InterCity rolling stock.

"These are exactly the kind of things tourists want to see."

'Suffered' in lockdown

Seating arrangements comply with social distancing guidelines and plastic screens are in place to provide additional protection for passengers who will not be required to wear face masks once seated.

Such measures mean capacity has had to be reduced by one third.

Mr Hayes told BBC Radio Cumbria it would be "interesting to see" if it proves successful.

"Our shops are ready, our town is ready to receive visitors," he said.

"I think we've really suffered. If lockdown had gone on any longer they would've gone under.

"I think the whole principle of travelling by train is it is sedate and serene. It's about relaxing on the journey and then having a coffee and a river walk when you get to Appleby or wherever the train is stopping."

