A mobility scooter rider inadvertently reversed his vehicle off the platform edge at a railway station when he was attempting to do a three-point turn.

The man was left pinned beneath the vehicle at Windermere Station in Cumbria on Saturday.

British Transport Police (BTP), the ambulance service and fire crews were involved in recovering him from the track.

He suffered a broken shoulder, but was not thought to need surgery.

In a tweet, BTP Lancashire thanked members of the public, including an off-duty police officer, who helped comfort him during the incident.

