Image caption Stanley Dalton was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 16 months

The family of a two-year-old boy with an aggressive form of cancer have said they are "overwhelmed" after hitting a fundraising target to send him abroad for potentially life-saving treatment.

Stanley Dalton, who suffers from T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, had been given weeks to live.

His family, from Carlisle, was then told about pioneering cell therapy not available in the UK.

A campaign has now raised £500,000 to send him to Singapore for it.

Stanley has been treated in the Great North Children's Hospital, based at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

In June, his parents were told there was no more treatment available and Singapore was his last chance.

'Absolutely amazing'

They were warned "time was of the essence" with only a small window of opportunity, probably only a matter of weeks, when he would be well enough to travel.

His mother, Georgia Brecken, said: "It was our last hope. If we didn't go for it he would die of the disease in any case, so it was an easy decision to make."

She thanked people who had rallied around and helped raise the money.

"It's been so overwhelming, the kindness and support we have had over the last four weeks.

"It feels absolutely amazing, obviously it's a huge weight lifted because you do worry about getting to the target".

The family will now make travel arrangements for Singapore, possibly as soon as the next fortnight.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.