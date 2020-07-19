Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Shelly Clark's family paid tribute to a "loving mother, daughter and sister"

A man has been charged with murdering a 43-year-old woman in west Cumbria.

Shelly Clark was found in a critical condition at a property in Clayton Avenue, Cleator Moor, on Wednesday and died in hospital the following day.

Trevor Green, 44 and from the town, will appear before Workington Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with her murder.

Another man, 62, who was arrested as part of the inquiry has been released with no further action.

The family of Shelly Clark said in a statement: "Shelly was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunty, niece, cousin - and friend to many.

"She will be sorely missed."