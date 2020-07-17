Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics alerted police after arriving at a property in Clayton Avenue

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in Cumbria.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cleator Moor's Clayton Avenue at about 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old was taken to Whitehaven's West Cumberland Hospital in a critical condition but died last night, Cumbria Police said.

A 66-year-old man and 44-year-old man are in custody while inquiries into her death continue. No further details have been released.

