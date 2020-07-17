A man has been jailed for a string of sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl.

During a hearing at Carlisle Crown Court Joshua Sibbald, 21, was described as "a lost soul" by his lawyer when he groomed the girl in 2018 when he was 19 years old.

Sibbald, of Salterbeck Drive, Workington, Cumbria, admitted eight counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed for three years and put on the sex offenders' register for life.

'Grooming and blackmail'

Judith McCullough, representing Sibbald, said he was "very immature" and "somewhat of a lonely and lost soul".

"This is not the kind of predatory case we see all too often," she added.

Recorder Michael Hayton QC, told the court that there was evidence of "grooming and blackmail" of the victim.

He said: "This may well have been an immature 19-year-old, but an immature 19-year-old who is capable and mature enough to manipulate those who are younger than him.

"This is a man manipulating a little girl."

Sibbald was also given a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.