Image copyright Google Image caption William Henry Young admitted his eighth driving while disqualified charge when he appeared at Carlisle Crown Court

A drunk motorist who crashed into a hedge during a police chase has been warned it is unlikely he will ever be allowed to drive again.

William Henry Young, 43, admitted driving while disqualified for the eighth time at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was seen driving erratically before police pursued him on 15 June. A judge said he was too drunk to walk, let alone drive.

Young was jailed for two years and banned from driving for 12.

He will have to take an extended test at the end of the ban.

'I'll go to jail'

Cumbria Police received a tip-off about Young's erratic driving and found him in his Peugeot on a side road off the A7 near Longtown at about 11:15 BST.

He ignored their appeals for him to stop and drove off on to the main road, the court heard.

Dashcam footage captured Young dramatically weaving from side to side, and travelling on the opposite carriageway approaching a blind bend.

Pursuing police hit 70mph-plus before he veered and crashed into a hedge and tree.

When removed from the car, intoxicated Young said to an officer: "I will go to jail, won't I?"

'Bad accident'

Young also admitted dangerous driving, driving while more than three times the legal limit and without insurance.

Jeff Smith, defending, said Young, of Kirkpatrick-Fleming, near Gretna Green, had drunk heavily with other travelling community members after a cousin's death.

Recorder Michael Hayton QC told Young: "You were too drunk to be out on the pavement walking, never mind behind the wheel of a car on a road.

"I find it unlikely you will ever lawfully drive again, but I'm afraid the community has to be protected.

"This could have been a bad accident."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.