Image copyright Barry Harding Image caption A layer of green algae has formed on the surface of the Keswick Leisure Pool

Leisure centre bosses have promised a swimming pool will be "quickly" put right after passers-by compared it to a swamp.

A green layer of algae has formed on the surface at Keswick Leisure Pool during the coronavirus lockdown.

Twitter users likened it to the home of swamp-dwelling film character Shrek.

Better, which runs the centre on behalf of Allerdale Borough Council, said the pool had been "switched off" to reduce cost and environmental impact.

A spokeswoman said: "The water was consequently untreated and green algae started to form naturally. We knew this could happen.

"The situation can be reversed quickly with a deep clean, chemical treatments and switching it back on so water circulates."

No reopening date has yet been given for the leisure centre, although some other sites run by Better on behalf of the council will resume operations on 25 July.

The gym, studio space and pool will reopen at Workington Leisure Centre, while the gym and fitness studios will open at Cockermouth Leisure Centre, but sessions will need to be pre-booked.

