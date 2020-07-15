Image caption Raymond Hull admitted causing death by careless driving

A van driver who was travelling above the speed limit before killing a great-grandfather in a crash has been given a nine-month suspended jail term.

Raymond Hull's van was "absolutely flying" shortly before it hit Leslie Todd's Nissan Micra in Carlisle, the city's crown court heard.

Mr Todd, 90, died at the scene. His family described him as a "superhero",

Hull, 64, admitted causing death by careless driving.

Mr Todd was driving to tend to his pigeons when he was struck by Hull's Mercedes Sprinter van at about 12:45 on 18 October 2018.

The court heard he was pulling out of a junction when the van hit him, thrusting his car across the road and into a wall.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police said Hull had been driving at between 50 and 53 mph in the 30mph zone immediately before the crash.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Todd's family said their lives were turned "upside down" by his death.

His six great-granddaughters said they had "lost their superhero".

Hull, of Springkell, Aspatria, was said to be "genuinely sorry", the court heard.

Hull's jail term was suspended for two years and he must obey a nine-month curfew.

He was also banned from driving for three years and must take an extended test.

