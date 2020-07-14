Image copyright Cumbria Police Image caption Jon-Jay Thompson admitted causing grievous bodily harm

A man who fractured his girlfriend's ribs and caused her lung to collapse during an assault has been jailed.

Jon-Jay Thompson, 24, also bit his partner's nose in the attack during which she feared for her life, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

When he was arrested, Thompson, of Victoria Terrace, Maryport, asked an officer: "Do you never argue with you bird?"

He was jailed for 34 months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Thompson attacked his partner at a home they shared with his family on 18 February.

He launched his assault in a bedroom, initially with insults and threats, before punching her, prosecutor Sarah Johnston said.

"He punched her to the body and ribs, biting her on the nose, fingers and arm, all the time maintaining a grip around her throat," Ms Johnston said.

"She thought she was going to die."

'Paranoid and controlling'

Thompson's victim also suffered a tear to her lung tissue and multiple bruises, cuts and grazes across her body.

In a victim impact statement, she spoke of feeling "angry", "lost and abandoned", suffering from panic attacks and believing it would take a long time before she could ever trust another man.

Thompson, described in court as a "paranoid and controlling person", was handcuffed inside an ambulance when he became aggressive.

He was heard to say "nobody will be making a statement, you're wasting your time".

Recorder Michael Hayton QC said if she had not been treated in good time, Thompson's former partner "would have died".

Thompson was also banned from contacting her again.

