Image copyright Google Image caption An area stretching from Maryport to Sellafield is one of five potential sites

A new wind farm off the West Cumbrian coast would be "highly controversial", councillors have warned.

An area between Maryport and Sellafield has been identified as one of five potential sites for offshore developments.

Copeland Council's nuclear and energy board member Sam Pollen said it was "vital" the authority decided what position it should take on the matter.

"It's a highly controversial project to say the least," he said.

Opinion would be divided but "many people would rather have a wind farm than a nuclear site", he said.

'Look like babies'

The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around Britain, is undertaking a leasing process for offshore wind farm sites around the UK, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The government aims to reduce net UK greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

Nuclear and energy board member Felicity Wilson said she was "not a great fan" of wind farms.

"But time moves on, we need energy, the communities need energy and I think we've got to look at every available opportunity," she said.

"Wind farms are a little bit emotive in our area because of the beauty of it but we already have I believe the world's biggest wind farm site off our coast."

Detailed plans have not been revealed but board member David Moore warned the new turbines would make those already in place off the coast of Walney look like "babies".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.