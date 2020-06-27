George Leon Blaney death: Man charged with murder
- 27 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found dead at a house in Cumbria.
George Leon Blaney, 39, also known as Leon, was was found dead by officers who were called to Garnet Crescent, Workington, on Tuesday.
In a statement Mr Blaney's family described him as a "gentle giant".
Sean Blaney, 37, of Shore Terrace, Salterbeck, has been charged with murder and will appear at North Cumbria Magistrates' Court later.