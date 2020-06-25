Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joshua Flynn, Coby-Jay and Skylar died at about 14:30 on Sunday

The deaths of a man and his two children who were struck by a car while out walking on Father's Day has left the rest of the family's world "turned upside down", they said in a tribute.

Joshua Flynn, 37, son Coby-Jay, 15, and daughter Skylar, 12, were hit in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, on Sunday.

Family members said "no words" could describe their devastation.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Flynn was said to be a "loving husband and doting dad" with a love of keeping fit and visiting the gym, while his son was described as "a typical teenager, obsessed with computers and computer games, in particular his Nintendo".

"He was a lovely young man, kind, happy and upbeat," the family's statement said.

"Skylar, like any young girl at the moment, was Tik Tok-mad. Like her brother, she enjoyed playing on computer games in particular Roblox - exchanging pets.

"She was always so happy with a lovely smile on her face."

The family's dog, Troy, was also killed in the crash in Abbey Road. The Yorkshire terrier was described as "another member of the family".